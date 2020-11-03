Our worst performance of the season, MI skipper Rohit Sharma after SRH hand 10-wkt drubbing

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rohit Sharma

remember and wants to come out fresh against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1.

Mumbai Indians’ arguably flawless IPL 2020 campaign was given taste of their own medicine when Sunrisers Hyderabad handed the four-time champions a 10-wicket mauling in last league stage encounter in Sharjah on Tuesday.

The star of the game turned out to be skipper David Warner (85* off 58), who first made the right call off bowling first after winning toss, and made it count by chasing off a 150 target in the second innings with his opening partner Wriddhiman Saha (58 off 45) in just 18 overs as dew factor severely crippled Mumbai Indians bowler.

Defending the paltry total, table-toppers MI pacers were never up for the task with their two highest wicket-takers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult rested ahead of Qualifier 1 match against second-placed Delhi Capitals. MI did have their skipper Rohit Sharma back in the line-up but it proved to be not enough.

And the MI skipper admitted that this was a day they don’t want to remember the day.

“Not the day we want to remember, probably our worst performance of the season. We wanted to try a few things, it didn't go our way. We knew dew was going to play a factor, but we didn't play good cricket today,” he said.

More to follow...

