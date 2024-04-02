Rohit gets scared by sudden appearance of pitch invader, who hugs him and Ishan during MI vs RR clash - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP A pitch invader entered the field during MI vs RR, taking Rohit Sharma by surprise before the security got into action

It was a forgettable evening for Mumbai Indians and their former skipper Rohit Sharma, who recorded joint-highest ducks in IPL after being dismissed by Trent Boult on the first ball he faced against the Rajasthan Royals in Match No 14 of the 2024 edition on Monday, April 1. Rohit may not have done much with the bat on Monday, however, he was quite active while fielding in the slips and even shushed the crowd when he was on the boundary.

However, one moment that has gone viral on the internet was his reaction to a pitch invader running towards him suddenly getting too close. The pitch invader ran with a single motive of meeting his idol when Rohit was standing in the slips during the powerplay of the Rajasthan Royals' innings and he did manage to do that but not before scaring Rohit, who was taken by surprise.

The man hugged Rohit before touching his feet and even hugged Ishan Kishan before running back to the stands. The security was finally able to catch him and escort him to the pavilion. The video shared by one of the spectators has gone viral on the internet.

Rajasthan Royals did lose their three wickets inside seven overs, however, Mumbai Indians just didn't have enough runs on the board to challenge the Men in Pink. Riyan Parag, who has continued his smashing domestic form, notched up his second successive half-century of the tournament as he ended up wearing the Orange Cap, on account of having higher average than Virat Kohli since both of them have 181 runs.

Mumbai Indians have a five-day break before they play on Sunday, April 7 against the Delhi Capitals. Since it's an ESA (Education and Sports for All) game, there will be thousands of young children in attendance and MI will be hoping to put on a good show for the fans and the school kids at the venue.