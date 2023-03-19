IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma backs Suryakumar Yadav he needs consistent run in format

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma

India suffered an embarrassing loss of 10 wickets to Australia in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. Skipper Rohit Sharma backed Suryakumar Yadav, who is struggling to score runs in one-day cricket after a brilliant run in T20Is. He further added that the team management will give him a longer run.

In the match at Visakhapatnam, Suryakumar who had walked out at No. 4 in the place of injured Shreyas Iyer, got dismissed without scoring any runs.

“We don't know about Shreyas Iyer’s return. At this time there is a spot available so we have to play Suryakumar. He has obviously shown a lot of potential with white ball and I have said it many times before (that) guys with potential will be given some run,” Rohit said.

“Of course, he knows that he needs to do while in a slightly longer format of the game as well. I think things are there in his mind as well. As I said, guys with potential will have enough run where you know they should not feel that ‘Okay, You know I wasn't given enough chances in that particular slot’,” he added.

The Indian captain said that Suryakumar needs consistent run in the ODIs

"Yes he got out in the last two games and the series before that as well, but he needs that consistent run, like back-to-back games, 7-8 or 10 games like that so that, you know, he feels more comfortable.

“Right now, he has got in the place when someone's been injured or someone's not available. As management, we can look into the performance when you give that consistent run and then you feel that okay, the runs are not coming and (he's) not looking comfortable. Then, we will start thinking about it. Right now, we have not gone that route,” Rohit further added.

Talking about the 2nd ODI, Rohit said the players did not apply themselves well during the first innings.

“We did not bat well. It was not the pitch where we could have gotten out for 117. We didn't apply ourselves. When you lose a couple of wickets early, it's important to create a partnership or two so that you can get back into the game.

"When you have only 117 runs on the board, the (opposition) batters have nothing to lose other than to come and try and swing the bat,” Rohit said.

