Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, confirms Parth Jindal

Rishabh Pant is likely to start IPL 2024 as the captain of Delhi Capitals, the co-owner of the franchise, Parth Jindal told ESPNcricinfo.

Parth also revealed that Pant has started his wicketkeeping drills and is also batting and running. However, he won't don the wicketkeeping gloves for the franchise in the first half of the season and it is something that the franchise will decide "depending on how his body reacts".

"Rishabh is batting. He's running. He has started his wicketkeeping. He is likely to be fully fit for the IPL. I am expecting Rishabh to play IPL and he will lead from match one. First seven games we are going to play him only as a batter and depending on how his body reacts, we will take a call for the rest of the IPL," Jindal said.

Anrich Nortje is going to make his comeback in the IPL: Parth Jindal

Jindal also confirmed that the South African speedster Anrich Nortje is "fit" and is "going to make his comeback in the IPL". Jindal is confident that the 30-year-old pacer will be fully fit to be available for selection for their season opener.

"He's fit. Right now, he is bowing at 80% intensity. Next week, he will bowl at 100%. He's going to make his comeback in the IPL. He is going to join our camp and should be good to go for our first game," Jindal added.

Jindal also revealed that the team might use Harry Brook as someone who could tonk the ball while batting in the lower middle order (at six). The co-owner of Capitals also seemed fairly delighted with Tristan Stubbs' remarkable SA20 season and Mitchell Marsh handling the reins of Australia's T20 captaincy.

"We feel very confident, the balance of the team is a lot better with Rishabh coming back in. We have a very good squad and a lot of options with players like Tristan Stubbs, who had a phenomenal SA20 (with SA20 2024 champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape), and Mitch Marsh becoming captain of Australia's T20I team."