Ravindra Jadeja all set to join Team India ahead of 1st Test vs Australia in Nagpur | Know Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Playing for Saurashtra, Jadeja bagged 7 wickets in his comeback game.

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be joining the India squad in Nagpur this week for the upcoming Test match against Australia starting on February 9. He successfully tested his match fitness in a recent Ranji Trophy match.

Jadeja played his first match since knee surgery in September and took a seven-for in the second innings while playing for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in Chennai. He was selected for the Test squad, subject to clearing fitness tests, and has expressed hope of being "good to go" for the Australia series.

He was monitored by a BCCI physiotherapist during his return to action and has now returned to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to complete his final round of fitness tests. Jadeja's last Test match was a one-off match against England in Birmingham in July 2022. He previously suffered discomfort in his right knee during the Asia Cup in August and was unable to play in the T20 World Cup.

What's Up With Shreyas Iyer?

Shreyas Iyer is still awaiting fitness clearance as he continues to recover from a stiff back at the NCA in Bengaluru. He was recently given an injection to combat swelling in his lower back. If cleared, Iyer is a strong contender for a middle-order slot against Australia. Other options include Suryakumar Yadav, who has yet to make his Test debut, and possibly Shubman Gill if India opens with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Although Iyer remains optimistic about being declared fit. BCCI's medical staff, though, wants to ensure that he has no pain in his back before clearing him to join India's preparatory camp starting on February 2 in Nagpur.

Also Read

Latest Cricket News