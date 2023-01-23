IND vs NZ | Rahul Dravid terms IPL important for T20 WC 2024, states fit players will be allowed to play

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Dravid states fit players will be let to play IPL

IND vs NZ | The Indian Cricket team is currently playing in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home. India bagged the series 2-0 with a game to go and will look for a whitewash in Indore on Tuesday. India are implementing a rotation policy as part of workload management for senior players in an ODI World Cup year. Meanwhile, India's head coach Rahul Dravid termed IPL as an important event for preparation for T20 World Cup 2024. He stated that BCCI has right to pull a player out from IPL matches if he is injured, while fit Indian players will be allowed to play in the tournament.

Recently, BCCI convened a review meeting and decided that "the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023." Meanwhile, Dravid stated that NCA and BCCI's medical teams are in touch with the IPL franchises but if players are fit, they can play.

“Workload management is something that is a part and parcel of the game today. We keep reviewing these things. You will call the break we have given to some of our boys (Rohit, Virat, KL) in the T20 series as workload management," Dravid said in a pre-match presser. He added that injury management and workload management are two different things, and the team keep a balance between the two based on priority as they want big players available for the big tournaments.

The Indian coach added, "In terms of the IPL, the NCA and our medical team are constantly in touch with the franchises, and if there are any issues or injuries we connect with them. Unless the players are injured or there are other concerns then of course I think the BCCI has the right to pull them out. But if they are fit we do release them for the IPL because it’s an important tournament. It is a very big tournament for the BCCI, in terms of our preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup as well. It is important as it helps us assist the performances of our players in the specific T20 format."

Dravid also stated that players need to be fresh for the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2023You need to play certain white-ball tournaments in certain stages of time. Playing the four matches of the Border Gavaskar for a potential WTC qualification is important. “There were some white ball tournaments we had to prioritise and after T20 WC. Virat has played all six games (ODIs). He will get some break along with Rohit and some of the other guys and then come back refreshed on the 2nd of February for a two-weeks camp ahead of Tests," Dravid said.

