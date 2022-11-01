Rahul Dravid reacts to Virat Kohli's privacy breach, reveals situation of his current mindset | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rahul Dravid reacts to Virat Kohli's privacy breach fiasco

On October 31, 2022, the Indian team, especially Virat Kohli was rattled by the leaked footage of his room. The Indian team was stationed in Perth for their match against South Africa on October 30, 2022. The Indian team was enjoying a victory streak in the tournament till the time they clashed against South Africa. Owing to their dismal show in the match, especially in the batting and the fielding department, Rohit Sharma's men lost the match to South Africa by a margin of 5 wickets. Virat Kohli was specially held responsible as he dropped the catch of Aiden Markram at a crucial juncture of the match.

Before their match against Bangladesh, the Indian team has reached Adelaide and they are busy fine-tuning their skills. To some extent, this happens to be a must-win game for the Indian cricket team and with the threat of rain looming over the match, it will be interesting to see the fate of the Indian cricket team. Virat Kohli was infuriated by his privacy breach as he did not mince words in the caption that he posted with the leaked footage of his room. Earlier today, coach Rahul Dravid was addressing the media and he did touch upon the things that transpired.

Dravid said:

It is appalling and disappointing. The hotel room is a place where the players feel safe and secure. Amidst all the chaos and pressure of the game, the hotel room gives the player a sense of privacy. When someone gains the courage to breach privacy, then it certainly isn't a nice feeling at all. Virat has dealt with it pretty well and he is here to train. He is absolutely fine. It certainly is not comfortable for anyone, let alone Virat. We have flagged it with the respective authorities and they have taken the required action. Hopefully, incidents like these won't happen. I also hope that people understand the magnitude of the event and stay careful and empathetic toward the privacy of the players.

Virat Kohli, who is enjoying a sensational run in the World Cup posted the video on his Instagram in which a person is recording the interiors of his hotel room. The Indian team was stationed in Crown Resorts Perth. The video showcased everything from his collection of shoes, health supplements, and opened suitcase, and the video was titled 'King Kohli's hotel room'.

