T20 World Cup 2022: Team India wary of Adelaide rains, tough times ahead of Rohit Sharma's troops | WATCH

T20 World Cup 2022: So far, the ongoing T20 World Cup has been pretty good and has lived up to all the hype around it. What has been pretty surprising is the intervention of rain which has dented the hopes and chances of many cricketing giants in the ongoing tournament. Prior to the South Africa clash, team India were cruising pretty comfortably but as of now, they are caught in a rough spot, not because of their loss against South Africa, but because of what is to follow next and how bleak things look.

Both India and South Africa remained unbeaten in the tournament before October 30, 2022, but the Proteas inflicted a defeat on the men in blue at a very crucial juncture of the tournament. As of now, India have played 3 matches, they have managed to win 2 and have lost one. They will now take on Bangladesh on November 2, 2022, at the Adelaide Oval. If the weather forecasts and reports are to be believed, Adelaide has a 90% rain probability. We have already been witness to rain-hit games and the effect it had on the teams in this edition of the T20 World Cup. India are coming off a loss against South Africa and if their match against Bangladesh gets affected due to rain and they share points, then their match against Zimbabwe will become a must-win contest.

ALSO READ | Team India brace themselves for Bangladesh challenge, reach Adelaide

Earlier today, Team India reached Adelaide and will start with their preparations on November 1, 2022, in an optional practice session. One loss shouldn't bother the Indian contingency but the uncertainty regarding the next match will certainly play on their heads. Both India and Bangladesh have been a part of a few historic encounters in ICC (International Cricket Council) tournaments and with the World Cup on line, both these teams will want to get under each other's skin and emerge victorious to solidify their claim for the semi-final spot.

Latest Cricket News