Premier League: Ronaldo creates history as Man Utd star becomes first player to score 700 club goals

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo created history on Sunday evening as he became the first player to score 700 club goals. Ronaldo’s winner against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday has once again seen him register his name in the record book as Manchester United beat Everton 2-1. Ronaldo’s tally of 700 goals at the club has seen him being a prime feature for Sporting Lisbon, Real Madrid, and Juventus and now he is in his second spell with Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag and Frank Lampard led tributes for Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United star became the first player in football history to score 700 goals at club level. The 37-year-old reached the landmark when hitting United’s winner at Everton – 20 years and two days after opening his account for Sporting.

Ronaldo is also the leading goalscorer in international men’s football and the Champions League, and his phenomenal achievement drew praise from both managers at Goodison Park.

“That is really impressive,” said Ten Hag. “To score 700 goals is a huge performance. I’m really happy for him. I congratulate him on that performance and I’m also happy as it’s his first goal this season in the Premier League. He had to wait for it and I’m sure there will be more goals.”

Everton’s Lampard, who played against Ronaldo for Chelsea and England, added: “It is outstanding. He is one of the greatest players to have graced the game and in an era when we have had him and Messi. The comparisons between them doesn’t matter.

“They are both incredible players in football history. The numbers they have racked up are abnormal numbers that have become normal. When he was on 699, I wanted him to score in the Europa League the other night. But in the cold light of day you have to give him credit. It is amazing.”

The win on Sunday has taken United to 15 points as they now sit fifth in the table, having started the season poorly. Traditional rivals Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City are the only teams above them, while Liverpool continued their poor season after losing to Arsenal on Sunday.

