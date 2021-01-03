PM Narendra Modi speaks to Sourav Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery

Image Source : AP PM Narendra Modi and Sourav Ganguly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called up former India skipper Sourav Ganguly after the latter suffered a mild heart attack on Saturday.

PM Modi enquired about Ganguly's health and also spoke to the BCCI president's wife Dona during the phone call.

Ganguly, 48, had to undergo a quick 'primary angioplasty' to clear a blocked coronary artery. He was rushed to the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain while working out at his home gym.

"Sourav Ganguly is stable after undergoing angioplasty. He is conscious and stable now. He has a minor cardiac issue while doing some workout in his home gymnasium," Saroj Mondal, the head of the medical team treating Ganguly, told PTI.

"He suffered a myocardial infarction while doing the treadmill this morning. He had a similar experience Friday also. He was rushed to the hospital immediately and that helped us a lot in treating him," the doctor said.

Earlier in the day, Ganguly tested negative for COVID-19 and underwent routine scans. Several wishes were pouring in for Ganguly, wishing him a speedy recovery. A plethora of cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli had also extended wishes to the ex-Indian captain.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also expressed concern over Ganguly's hospitalisation. "Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," Banerjee had tweeted.