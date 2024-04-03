Parents asked me if I'd play IPL again, didn't know what to say: 30-year-old Indian cricketer's emotional plea

Wednesday, April 03, 2024
     

Delhi cricketer Shivam Sharma shared an emotional post on Tuesday, April 2 regarding his future in the IPL. An off-spinner, the 30-year-old Sharma last played in the IPL in 2015 for the then Kings XI Punjab and since then has played for Delhi in domestic cricket until 2021.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2024 7:30 IST
Indian cricketer Shivam Sharma penned an emotional post on
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Indian cricketer Shivam Sharma penned an emotional post on Twitter (now X) about being hopeful of playing IPL again

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been true to its tagline "Where Talent Meets Opportunity" over 16 years of its runtime as it has made the lives of young players, who were waiting for an opportunity to show the world at the big stage of what they can do and fast-tracked them to the national side as well. However, there's another side to it given all the players getting into the limelight are not able to make it big and hence disappear into oblivion as quickly.

There have been many such stories in the past and one of those players was Delhi off-spinner Shivam Sharma, who played in the IPL in a couple of seasons in 2014 and 2015 for the then Kings XI Punjab. Sharma played five games and took four wickets playing for the Punjab franchise. However, it's been nine years, the now 30-year-old cricketer is nowhere around the IPL scene, also because he last played professionally in 2021, a List-A game for Delhi. 

Sharma wrote an emotional post on Twitter (now X) saying that he didn't have answer to his parents' question regarding if and when he would play IPL again but mentioned that he will continue to follow his mother's advice of putting in the hard work.

"It was emotional for me when my parents asked me today if i would play IPL again now, I didn't know what to answer. However then, Mom insisted that i must continue my hard work and must be grateful to God for each & everything and rewards will be reaped again for sure," Sharma wrote.

Sharma will be sorely disappointed with not being looked at by the IPL franchises. However, his only way back to the tournament will be regular performances in domestic cricket and if he is able to impress the scouts, may be he could find his place back.

