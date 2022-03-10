Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @THEREALPCB Aliya Riaz hit a fifty in Pakistan's opening encounter against Australia (File Photo)

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming: When and where to watch

ICC Women's World Cup 2022

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women, 9th Match

March 11, 2022, Friday

6:30 AM

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

When will Pakistan vs South Africa match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match start?

The match will begin on Friday, 11th March 2022, 6:30 AM

What is the date of the Pakistan vs South Africa match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

Friday, 11th March 2022

Where can I watch Pakistan vs South Africa match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on TV?

You can catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network in India.

What is the venue for the Pakistan vs South Africa match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

The match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Where can I watch Pakistan vs South Africa match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in India online?

You can catch the LIVE streaming of the World Cup matches on Disney+Hotstar.

What is Pakistan Women's squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz

What is South Africa Women Squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon (vc), Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Maria Klaas, Mignon du Preez, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Tumi Sekhukhune.