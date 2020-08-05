Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria shares picture of Ram Mandir after Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya

Image Source : TWITTER/DANISH KANERIA Ram Mandir digital billboard

Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria on Wednesday shared the picture of Ram Mandir digital billboard that came up in New York's Time Square, on his Twitter account.

Kaneria captioned the photo saying, "Jai Shri Ram."

Kaneria is only the second Hindu cricketer to play for Pakistan after Anil Dalpat, his uncle, who was a wicketkeeper during the 80s.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the 'bhoomi pujan' for the Ram temple slated to be built in Ayodha. Besides Modi, other dignarities like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present.

Sharing pictures of the 'bhoomi pujan', Modi later tweeted saying, "A blessed day in Ayodhya. This day will remain etched in the memory of every Indian. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shree Ram always be upon us. May India scale new heights of progress. May every Indian be healthy and prosperous. @ShriRamTeerth."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage