Pakistan Cricket Board gives 'MASSIVE' update on Shaheen Afridi's injury and things don't look good

The Pakistan team led by Babar Azam looked to repeat Imran Khan's heroics that helped them win their first-ever World Cup in the year 1992. Somehow they faltered at the finish line against Jos Buttler's men at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They drew parallels with their 1992 campaign but things were not meant to be in that fashion. Pakistan were playing their third T20 World Cup finals and were eyeing their second trophy as they had almost pulled things back in their favour, but unfortunately Shaheen Afridi, their spearhead limped back and the pendulum swung back in England's favour.

The PCB has run various scans on Shaheen and has come to the conclusion that he hasn't picked up any serious injury. The discomfort that Afridi felt in his knees was due to forced knee flexion whilst landing. The left arm pacer had attempted a catch off Hary Brooks and that is when he is believed to have picked the injury. The injury is believed to have been discussed with PCB’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Najeebullah Soomro, and Australian knee specialist, Dr. Peter D’Alessandro. Afridi who is in high spirits as of now will undergo a rehabilitation and conditioning program that has been specifically designed to strengthen his knee. The program will be carried out at the National High Performance Centre a few days after his return to Pakistan.

After the match, Babar Azam addressed Shaheen's injury and said that it was pretty unfortunate for him and his team, that too at the biggest stage, when things mattered the most. This year has been pretty harsh on the left arm pacer as he just recovered from an ACL knee injury. He had to miss the Asia Cup to get battle ready for the World Cup. He stood by the Pakistan team throughout their entire campaign, but in the final moments, he picked up an injury and everybody knows how it ended for the Pakistan Cricket team.

