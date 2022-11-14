IPL retentions: Here is all you need to know when and how to watch it

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IPL retention details

IPL retentions: The year is almost at the close and just like every other year, it is now time for preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to begin. The mega auctions last year was a huge success as many franchises built their team from scratch, but as of now, the mini auctions have garnered all the spotlight, but before that, the teams are yet to announce their retention list that might give an insight about their auction strategies.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it pretty clear that all the franchises will have to submit their final list by November 15, 2022. The time has been locked for 5 pm and post that, the BCCI will not entertain any changes to the list. The good thing about the entire retention process is that this time around, the viewers will be able to watch it on their mobiles and television screens. This mega event will certainly not last for too long but it is expected to garner many eyeballs all across the globe. The Indian Premier League creates a lot of buzz amongst fans and everything that comes with offers a bag of entertainment.

ALSO READ | Liverpool takeover bid: Mukesh Ambani set to enter English Premier League?

How to watch the live telecast?

After the conclusion of the all-important T20 World Cup 2022, fans are now eagerly waiting for the Indian Premier League to start. Reports suggest that the franchises have locked in their retention lists and as of now only final touches are being given to them. All the franchises are in talks with their respective skippers. Amidst all the frenzy that surrounds the IPL, Viacom 18 has secured digital rights whereas STAR has the rights to telecast the retention on television. The retention can also be watched on Jio Cinemas. As of now, there hasn't been any official announcement regarding the timing of the telecast.

ALSO READ | David Warner reflects on his Test cricket future, but can we blame him? you get to decide

The mini auctions of the Indian Premier League will be conducted on December 23, 2022, in Kochi.

Latest Cricket News