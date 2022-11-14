Liverpool takeover bid: Mukesh Ambani set to enter English Premier League?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Is Mukesh Ambani bidding for Liverpool FC?

Liverpool takeover bid: In a tug-of-war kind of bidding scenario, reports have now surfaced that Reliance Industries Ltd. chairman & managing director Mukesh Ambani has made up his mind and has approached popular EPL (English Premier League) club, Liverpool, with a takeover bid. The reports first surfaced in the English newspaper Mirror.

The report further states:

Mukesh Ambani has approached the famous EPL (English Premier League) club but he will have to fight interests from other parties that are stationed in the Middle East and the US. Liverpool's current owners Fenway Sports Group have been flooded with various offers, the details of which remain undisclosed and tentative at this very moment.

According to various other reports from the Times of India (TOI), Reliance denied commenting on the takeover and declined the comment. As of now Mukesh Ambani is number 8 in the Bloomberg Billionaires index and has a net worth of $92.2 billion. The family undoubtedly has had a keen interest in the sporting business. Reliance Industries owns a successful franchise Mumbai Indians in the IPL (Indian Premier League). They also run the Super League and happen to be the commercial partners of AIFF (All India Football Federation).

Surprisingly, this is not the first time that such reports have surfaced. He had tried to bid for Liverpool in the year 2010. Times of London had stated that back in the day, both Subrata Roy (owner of the Sahara Group) and Mukesh Ambani had lined up for a takeover bid to purchase 51% of the club's stake from their owners Tom Hicks and George Gillete, but FSG (Fenway Sports Group) stepped in. Juergen Klopp, Liverpool's manager as of now has put all the speculations to rest and has stressed upon fulfilling his commitments towards the club till his contract ends in the year 2026

Latest Sports News