David Warner reflects on his Test cricket future, but can we blame him? you get to decide

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Warner sends out massive statement

The gentleman's game, cricket, is very unpredictable in every sense. The sport that is internationally contested in all three formats has its future in utter turmoil right now. The shortest format of the game, T20 has done loads of good to the game but as of now, it has been impacting cricket in lots of negative ways. With franchise cricket gaining prominence all over the globe, players have started to contemplate their future, especially in the purest format, Test cricket.

Just after Australia crashed out of the T20 World Cup, their stalwart, left-handed batter David Warner sent out a strong statement about his future in the Test format. Players like David Warner have redefined the way Test cricket has been played. Warner first burst on the scenes in the Indian Premier League and made his mark. Former India opener Virender Sehwag urged him to take up Test cricket and since then he has never looked back. Over time Warner has been one of the consistent faces for the Aussies as far as Test cricket is concerned, but as of now, it seems like he has other ideas in his mind.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli is in awe of Buttler & co., congratulates England on historic feat

David Warner, earlier today said:

Potentially it could be my last 12 months in Test cricket

ALSO READ | Jos Buttler & co. are sporting black armbands

Australia are scheduled to fly to England next year for the Ashes and Warner has dropped subtle hints that he might bow out of Test cricket after that. The burning question over here is that should we blame David Warner for this decision or mindset? Looking at how the international cricketing schedule is and how it is planned for the next few years, it is very obvious that more players will take this route. Representing the country is the ultimate honour for any player and to prolong their longevity, they might just take this route. Last year David Warner was roped in by Delhi Capital in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auctions and he will continue his stint with them and try to help them in winning their first-ever championship.

Latest Cricket News