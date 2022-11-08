PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup: Hayden backs off-coloured Babar, says you're about to see something special from him

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hayden, Babar

Babar Azam whose performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 has been underwhelming so far, has got the backing of the team's mentor Matthew Hayden. Ahead of the semifinals against New Zealand, Hayden predicted that the Pakistan skipper is about to produce "something special."

The fourth-highest run-scorer in T20Is since the last World Cup, Babar has failed to fire in the ongoing showpiece, with a 33-ball 25 against Bangladesh being his best in the last five matches.

Babar Azam's statistics in T20 World Cup so far-

Matches: 5

Runs: 39

Highest Score: 25

Average: 7.80

Stike-Rate: 61.90

50s: 0

100s: 0

4s/6s: 4/0

"Don't be surprised whatsoever if you don't see some fireworks because very special players don't often stay down for long," Hayden said.

"There's no question that Babar has been under some adversity. That will make him not only an even greater player. You can't continue to keep on punching out hundreds and 50s and strike rates of 140-plus.

"There's got to be moments in time where there's a lull. And as we all know about the weather, once there's a lull, there's often a storm that follows. So look out, rest of the world, because I think you're about to see something very special from Babar," he added.

After Netherlands' shocking win over South Africa, doors for the semifinals opened up for Pakistan. They later beat Bangladesh in their final Super 12 match.

"It has been a rollercoaster ride but I wouldn't have it any other way, because the last World Cup we went into the semifinal undefeated, and Australia pipped us," Hayden said.

"So, yeah, there's ups and downs in this tournament, but I believe yet with our best game, which is a huge threat to our opposition.

"The way the middle order has stepped up to the plate has been excellent and those fast bowlers, man, there's four of them and they come at a great pace."

Talking about their semifinal opponents, Hayden said New Zealand will pose multiple threats to Pakistan.

"I think New Zealand had some really destructive players, you can be put under pressure with the bat...They've also got a terrific bowling attack, a well-balanced bowling attack. Good mixture of experience," the 51-year-old said.

"I even played against Tim Southee, that goes to show you how much experience that team has got... Lockie Ferguson has great pace, and lots of experience in T20 cricket as well so poses good threats. And they've got good off-pace bowling as well.

"I think like New Zealand sport, in general, they really punch above their weight. They believe they can win this tournament and they've got the potential to do that. So lots of threats to our camp, no question."

Pakistan Full Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Al

