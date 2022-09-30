PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I LIVE STREAMING: Moeen Ali and Babar Azam's men lock horns in virtual series decider

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan and England clash against each other in the 6th T20I

PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I LIVE STREAMING: The seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England is turning out to be a fascinating contest. Till now, 5 matches have been contested and Pakistan leads the series by 3-2 as of now. With two matches more to go in the series, both these teams will clash against each other in a virtual series decider. If England falters today, they will end up losing the series. Moeen Ali and his men will want to play out of their skin and level the series.

As of now, both these sides stand on an equal playing field. England have been missing their regular skipper Jos Buttler but have done exceedingly well to fill up that void. On the other hand, Pakistan will miss the services of their express pacer Naseem Shah.

Here is when and how the virtual decider can be watched.

When will the sixth T20I be played?

The sixth T20I will be played on September 30, 202

What is the venue for the sixth T20I?

The match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

When will the sixth T20I start?

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST

Which channel will telecast the sixth T20I?

The sixth T20I will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network

Which application will live stream the sixth T20I?

The sixth T20I can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV application

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal

England: Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm

