PAK vs ENG, 5th T20I LIVE STREAMING: When and where to watch Pakistan and England clash?

PAK vs ENG, 5th T20I LIVE STREAMING: In a seven-match T20I series that is currently underway between Pakistan and England, both the teams have been able to outplay each other. With four matches gone, both Pakistan and England have won two matches each. England is playing without their regular skipper Jos Buttler and is being led by Moeen Ali. Whereas Pakistan is fielding a full-strength squad which gives them ample amount of preparation for the upcoming T20I World Cup.

With Jos Buttler remaining uncertain to play, it is almost given that Moeen Ali will lead the side in the last three T20Is. Ahead of the fifth T20I, English head coach Matthew Motts spoke to the press and opened up on how he and his team are not willing to risk Buttler for the World Cup. The English coach was very particular that till the time Buttler doesn't recover completely, he will sit out and Moeen Ali will lead the side.

As the action moves to the fifth T20I, here is when are where it can be watched.

When will the fifth T20I be played?

The fifth T20I will be played on September 28, 202

What is the venue for the fifth T20I?

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

When will the fifth T20I start?

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST

Which channel will telecast the fifth T20I?

The fifth T20I will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network

Which application will live stream the fifth T20I?

The fifth T20I can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV application

Squads:

England: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal

India: Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm

