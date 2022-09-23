PAK vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Shaheen Afridi calls Babar Azam & Mohammad Rizwan selfish | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shaheen Shah Afridi's cryptic tweet on Rizwan and Babar

PAK vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Pakistan in the second T20I against England registered a stunning victory which left Moeen Ali and co. clueless and begging for answers. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam registered a partnership of 203 runs and defeated England by a margin of 10 wickets. This is the second time they have replicated this heroic feat, the first one being against India in the 2021 T20I World Cup. After this thumping victory over England, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's star bowler has sent out a tweet that is doing the rounds.

After Pakistan's victory over England, Shaheen Afridi in one of his tweets termed his compatriots Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as selfish. This certainly looks like an indirect dig at his Pakistan Super League coach Aqib Javed whose comments had riled up Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. In a very critical fashion, Javed had stated that his team Lahore Qalandar strategizes around not getting Babar out whenever they are up against him as he plays at a very normal strike rate which gives them an easy chance to win. Surprisingly Afridi, the skipper of Lahore Qalandars has now put out a tweet that reads:

I think it is time to get rid of Kaptaan @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak. Itne selfish players. Agar sahi se khelte to match 15 overs me finish hojana chahye tha. Ye akhri over tak le gaye. Let's make this a movement. Nahi?

Shaheen also used one sarcastic emoji at the end of his tweet which clarifies the messaging behind it. The left-armed pacer has taken a jibe at every Pakistan cricket expert who was questioning Babar's capability as an opening batsman, this includes his PSL coach Aqib Javed too. Pakistan will now take on England in the third T20I of the seven-match series which now stands leveled with both sides having one victory each.

