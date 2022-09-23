PAK vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Records tumble as Babar Azam stuns England with his thunderous ton | READ

Highlights Babar Azam is now the first Pakistan player with two T20I tons

Babar Azam scored a stellar 110* off 66 deliveries

Pakistan will now take on England in the third T20I on September 23, 2022

PAK vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam rose to the occasion once again as he ended up scoring a stellar hundred and carried his bat through as Pakistan chased down England's 200 in the second T20I. Azam scored 110 runs off 66 balls with 11 boundaries and 5 sixes. With this, Babar Azam now has two international T20I centuries to his name. Babar Azam now has 10 international centuries as Pakistan captain to his name and has left many legends of Pakistan cricket behind him.

Pakistan on their road to the World Cup is taking on the mighty English team in a seven-match T20I series. Pakistan was down and out after the first T20I but they resumed their normal duties as they inflicted a heavy defeat on England by 10 wickets in the second T20I. This is the second time Pakistan had defeated their opposition by such a big margin, the first one ofcourse being against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup. With this victory, Pakistan has now leveled the series against England by 1-1.

Most centuries as Pakistan captain:

Babar Azam: 10 (84 innings) Inzamum-ul-Haq: 9 (131 innings) Misbah-ul-Haq: 8 (189 innings) Imran Khan: 6 (186 innings) Azhar Ali: 5 (46 innings) Javed Miandad: 5 (110 innings)

Babar also now holds the record for winning the most number of T20Is as a Pakistan skipper. With 30 wins as Pakistan skipper to his name, Babar has now surpassed the likes of Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, and Mohammad Hafeez. With this victory, Pakistan became the first team to chase down 200 without the loss of any wicket.

Most wins as Pakistan skipper:

Babar Azam: 30 wins (49 games) Sarfaraz Ahmed: 29 wins (37 games) Shahid Afridi: 19 wins (43 games) Mohammad Hafeez: 18 wins (29 matches) Shoaib Malik: 13 wins (20 matches)

The duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan has left England stunned and has denied them a lead of 2-0. The third match will be played on September 23, 2022, at the same venue and certainly can be a potential thriller

