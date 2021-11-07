New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch NZ vs AFG  Super 12 Match Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40: How to watch NZ vs AFG Super 12 Match Online.

Today's 40th match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between New Zealand and Afghanistan. Both the teams will face off at 3.30 pm at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This match is very important for both the teams; especially for New Zealand, for whom a win will seal a semi-final berth.

On the other hand, if the Afghanistan team wins the match, then there will be a possibility of a big upset in Group-2. In fact, if the Afghanistan team is successful in defeating New Zealand, then India will have a chance to reach the semi-finals, while it may be difficult for the New Zealand team.

Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Online, 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC) Super 12 Match and TV Telecast. You can watch NZ vs AFG Live Online on Hotstar and TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3.

At what time does New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 03.30 PM.

When is New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on November 7 (Sunday).

How do I watch live streaming of New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in Australia.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

New Zealand Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Afghanistan Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf