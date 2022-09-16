New Zealand's THIS all-rounder follows Trent Boult's footsteps, denies central contract

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand team celebrates fall of a wicket

Just before the start of the T20 World Cup and the advent of major T20 leagues around the globe, cricketers have started to prioritize the league-based format as compared to their international commitments. With Ben Stokes retiring from ODI cricket earlier this year and New Zealand's Trent Boult declining the central contract, the future of cricket seems to be entering unknown territory. After the success of BBL, PSL, and IPL, now Dubai and South Africa too have announced their leagues that are bound to make the international cricket schedule busier.

Following the ongoing trend of opting out of a grueling international schedule, New Zealand's all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has opted out of New Zealand's central contract and is now a free agent. The left-handed batsman has been a crucial part of the Blackcaps and provides a desirable balance to the team. Earlier, speedster Trent Boult had opted out of the central contract to shift his attention towards franchise-based cricket and said that it always has been a matter of great pride to him to play for the Kiwis.

"I know the news of my decision to decline the central contract will be seen as me choosing money over representing my country. I had initially planned to accept the central contract in July. However, after being left off the list I have committed to other leagues around the world. Nonetheless, it was an extremely difficult decision to make, but I have decided to honour those commitments rather than going back and signing the central contract. Playing for the national team has been a matter of great pride to me and I remain fully committed to taking the field with my compatriots for the foreseeable future, especially in pinnacle world events"

The Kiwis are yet to announce their national squad for this year's T20I World Cup and it will be interesting to see if the all-rounder makes it to the squad that will compete in the T20I World Cup that is to be played in Australia in October.

