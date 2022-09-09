ICC ODI rankings: New Zealand running out of steam, stumble in latest standings

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New Zealand slips further in ICC rankings

Highlights New Zealand have lost to Australia by a margin of 2-0 with one ODI to go

England have reclaimed the top spot at ODI rankings

ICC ODI rankings: In the ongoing Chappell-Hadlee series, team New Zealand has been outplayed by Australia in all departments of the game. The dominant Aussies who are playing against New Zealand in their backyard have looked in the right touch. Their batting has faltered on many occasions, but it is their bowlers who are ripping batsmen off for fun. Owing to their second consecutive loss against Australia, New Zealand has registered a drop in the current ICC Men's ODI team rankings.

England has banked upon New Zealand's poor run and has moved up to the top of the ICC ODI team rankings. The Jos Buttler-led England side with 119 points sits comfortably at the top of the pile, whereas, with two crushing defeats against Australia and with 117 points, New Zealand has slipped to second place. Just behind them are India, Pakistan, Australia, and South Africa with 111, 107, 104, and 101 rating points.

In May 2021, the Kiwis dethroned England from their top spot. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side are still in with a chance of equalling England's 119 points, but that will only happen if they manage to defeat the Aussies in the final ODI and avoid a clean sweep. Surprisingly, even if New Zealand win their last match, they will continue to remain in the second spot based on the inferior rating points rule. Things certainly haven't been easy for Williamson and co. as Australia denied them an easy victory in the first ODI and things got even worse for them in the second One-day Internationals.

As the world gears up for the all-important T20I World Cup which is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year, ODIs have taken a backseat and might just fizz off for some time. But the entire scenario is bound to change once the T20I World Cup finishes. The all-important ODI World Cup will be played in India next year and teams will want to have their plans in place to give themselves the best chance to win the ultimate glory.

