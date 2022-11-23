Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand Cricket: Martin Guptill to be released from central contract after warming bench for NZ

New Zealand ace cricketer Martin Guptill is set to be released from the central contract of the board after a tweet was made public on Wednesday (November 23) morning. The star man who didn't play in any of the six matches of the recently concluded T20 World Cup. The news could now spell the end of the road for Guptill with the national team as he enters the twilight of his career.

The 36-year-old opening batter has been a fixture in New Zealand white ball squads for the best part of 14 years but did not play in the recently completed T20 World Cup, and was not selected for the current T20I and ODI series against India.

Following discussions with NZC, it was agreed Guptill’s request for a release should be accepted, effective immediately.

New Zealand’s leading T20 run-scorer, the third-highest in the ODI format, and third on the world all-time T20 list, Guptill has emphasised he is not retiring from international cricket and still wishes to be considered for national selection when available.



For its part, NZC has made it clear to him that, while he would remain eligible for selection, preference would continue to be given to those players with central or domestic contracts.



“We understand Martin’s position,” said NZC chief executive David White. “He’s been a fantastic batsman for us for a long period of time, and we certainly don’t wish to stand in his way as he explores other opportunities.



“Martin’s been a giant of the white ball game, a committed and well-respected member of the BLACKCAPS, and has earned the right to play out his career on his own terms.



“He leaves his contract with our best wishes.”



Guptill is the third BLACKCAPS player to request a release this year, after Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme, but Mr White said he was comfortable with the existing contracting and selection system.



“Players such as Martin, Trent and Colin, with long and successful international track-records, inevitably end up with alternative playing options at this stage of their careers, and we respect that.



“It’s just part of the natural ebb and flow of individual careers within a team sport.”



Guptill said playing for the BLACKCAPS remained his ultimate goal, as it had been for his entire cricketing career.



However, he also wanted to continue playing cricket at the highest level possible – wherever, and for whoever, that might be.



“Playing for my country has been a massive honour, and I’m grateful to everyone within the BLACKCAPS and NZC for their support,” he said.



“But, equally, I’m realistic enough to understand the need to consider my options in the current circumstances.



“With this release, I’m still available for New Zealand, I have the chance to explore other opportunities, and I also get to spend more time with my family – which is important.”

The Blackcaps will now forward to the future as they try to win the ODI World Cup for the third time of asking. The showpiece event is scheduled to take place in India in 2023 and considering New Zelanad's last two campaigns, they will look to replicate the same and put a strong squad. For now, though, Gutptill's international career all but looks over.

Latest Cricket News