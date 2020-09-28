Live IPL Streaming Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Watch RCB vs MI Live Stream Cricket

All eyes will be on the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday when two of the best cricketers-cum-captains of modern-day cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli , will square off in an IPL league encounter that promises fireworks. From the leadership perspective in the league's history, the Rohit-led Mumbai Indians (MI) have dominated their IPL exchanges against Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), having registered 16 wins from 25 games while the opponents have managed nine. MI have won IPL title four times while the RCB haven't won the coveted trophy even once in their 12 previous attempts. In batting, Rohit looks in fine touch with the willow. He led from the front against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and scored a brilliant 54-ball 80 and powered his side to a massive 195/5. On the other hand, Kohli's bat has remained silent in the past two outings so far; the run-machine has managed only 15 runs. Here you can find all the details of when and where to Live Stream Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians live cricket match online and on Television.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match will take place on September 28 (Monday).

When will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match start?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match being played?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match is being played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match Today?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad:Virat Kohli (c), Josh Philippe (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed

Mumbai Indians Squad:Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

