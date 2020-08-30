Sunday, August 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. LIVE | England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Live score and updates from Manchester

LIVE | England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Live score and updates from Manchester

LIVE | England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Here you can follow live cricket score and updates from ENG vs PAK live match from Manchester.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2020 18:19 IST
LIVE | England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Live score and updates from Manchester
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

LIVE | England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Live score and updates from Manchester

LIVE | England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome to our coverage of England vs Pakistan live cricket match from Manchester. England have won the toss, have opted to field first and have also retained the same playing XI. Eoin Morgan's England will square up against Babar Azam's Pakistan in the second T20I after the opening game was washed out due to rain. Both teams are expected to go with the same Playing XI from the first game. Opener Tom Banton impressed everyone with the bat in the game where only 16.1 overs of play took place. Banton slammed 71 runs off 42 balls in which he slammed 4 fours and 5 sixes. While spinners Imad Wasim and Shadab Kham scalped two wickets each for Pakistan. After losing the Test series, Pakistan will look to bounce back in the tour under Babar Azam's captaincy.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X