LIVE | England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Live score and updates from Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Live score and updates from Manchester

LIVE | England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome to our coverage of England vs Pakistan live cricket match from Manchester. England have won the toss, have opted to field first and have also retained the same playing XI. Eoin Morgan's England will square up against Babar Azam's Pakistan in the second T20I after the opening game was washed out due to rain. Both teams are expected to go with the same Playing XI from the first game. Opener Tom Banton impressed everyone with the bat in the game where only 16.1 overs of play took place. Banton slammed 71 runs off 42 balls in which he slammed 4 fours and 5 sixes. While spinners Imad Wasim and Shadab Kham scalped two wickets each for Pakistan. After losing the Test series, Pakistan will look to bounce back in the tour under Babar Azam's captaincy.

