IPL 2021 | KL Rahul diagnosed with acute appendicitis, to undergo surgery

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and transferred to the hospital for surgery, the franchise said in a statement on Sunday ahead of their clash against Delhi Capitals.

Punjab Kings took to Twitter to announce that Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain on Saturday night and didn’t respond to medication.

"KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same," wrote the Punjab outfit on Twitter.

Rahul is currently the top run-scorer of IPL 2021, having gathered 331 in seven games with four half-centuries. On Monday, he hit a combative 91* to set up his side's 34-run victory against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

With three wins in seven games, the Punjab franchise is fifth in the league standings with six points. They will next take on Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium.