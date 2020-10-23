Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev

Former Indian cricketer and the nation's 1983 World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, on Friday suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty in a hospital in New Delhi, according to media reports.

Kapil has played 131 Tests for India, scoring 5258 runs with eight centuries and took 434 wickets with 23 five-wicket hauls and two ten-fers. The former all-rounder remains the only cricketer in world cricket to have achieved the Test double of 5000 runs and 400 wickets. He also featured in 225 ODI matches, scoring 3783 runs with 15 half-century-plus scores and took 253 wickets at an average of 27.45.

More to follow...

