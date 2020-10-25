Live IPL Match RR vs MI Stream: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Image Source : INDIA TV IPL 2020, Cricket Live Streaming, Where To Watch Live Rajasthan Royals Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Watch live of RR vs MI

With 14 points from 10 games, Mumbai Indians, the defending champions, have one foot in the playoffs already. A win today could virtually seal their spot in the playoffs. However, the opponent for the evening, Rajasthan Royals, stand on the brink of no return. managing eight points from 11 games and standing a spot above the bottom-most position. Win in their remaining three matches will not solely seal their playoffs berth, they also need to ensure other factors fall in place. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Live IPL Match RR vs MI online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians begin?

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match will take place on October 25 (Sunday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match?

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

