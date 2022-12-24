IPL 2023 mini auction witnesses record shattering amount being spent, and it is at par with previous editions

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES A new record has been made in the IPL 2023 auction

The Indian Premier League indeed is a fanfare-like nothing else. Over the years the Indian Premier League has acted as a breeding ground for many international sides and it is a platform where youngsters thrive and get themselves ready for the international stage. The Indian Premier League since its initiation has been one of the most sought-after tournaments, but every year, its valuation keeps on rising. The recently concluded mini-auction is a testament to it.

The auction that was held in Kochi on December 23, 2022, witnessed many records tumble and it certainly promises that the 16th edition will be a ripper. This time around, a total of 4 players attracted bids of over INR 15 crores which is history in itself. Sam Curran too has become the most expensive player in IPL history. In a new record that has been registered in the Indian Premier League, the total money spent by the franchises has amounted to INR 167 crores. A total of 80 players have been sold which includes 29 overseas players. Sam Curran has been picked up by Punjab Kings for INR 18.5 crore. Mayank Agarwal on the other hand is the most expensive buy with INR 8.25 crore. Shivam Mavi is the most expensive uncapped Indian buy at INR 6 crore.

Here is a list of how much money each franchise spent:

Chennai Super Kings (INR 18.95 crore)

(INR 18.95 crore) Delhi Capitals (INR 15 crore)

(INR 15 crore) Gujarat Titans (INR 14.80 crore)

(INR 14.80 crore) Kolkata Knight Riders (INR 5.40 crore)

(INR 5.40 crore) Lucknow Super Giants (INR 19.80 crore)

(INR 19.80 crore) Mumbai Indians (INR 20.50 crore)

(INR 20.50 crore) Punjab Kings (INR 20 crore)

(INR 20 crore) Rajasthan Royals (INR 9.85 crore)

(INR 9.85 crore) Royal Challengers Bangalore (INR 7 crore)

(INR 7 crore) Sunrisers Hyderabad (INR 35.70 crore)

The mini-auction lasted for over 6 hours and every franchise had plenty of time to pick and choose their favourite player. All the franchises will like to believe that they have assembled a decent side for the upcoming season. Gujarat Titans are the defending champions for the 16th season and they were the first ones to complete their squad. In a historic bid, Sam Curran went past Chris Moris who was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for INR 16.25 crore in 2021.

