IPL 2023 mini auctions: Probable playing XI for Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2023 mini auctions: Everytime Royal Challengers Bangalore do something, it comes with a certain amount of uncertainty. You can bet on the fact that the RCB franchise on any given day can do anything. They can score a huge amount of runs someday and on other days, they will bundle out under 50. This has become RCB's never-ending story. The side enjoys a huge fanfare, but their search for the title continues to date and only time will tell if they can turn their fortunes around. Virat Kohli stepped down from his captaincy duties in 2022 and Faf du Plessis took the charge. This will be his second season as RCB's skipper.

The du Plessis-led side made a narrow escape in the 15th edition as they somehow qualified for the eliminator. RCB won 8 of their 14 league games and lost 6. They had a whole lot of problems with their opening slot. They tried Anuj Rawat who showed some promise, but he lost rhythm and has to be replaced by Indian stalwart Virat Kohli. Heading into the auctions, Royal Challengers Bangalore released just 4 players and tried to keep their core intact.

The Bangalore franchise did not go for any big name in the auction. They already have the likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Josh Hazlewood at their disposal and that is enough to be a potent threat to the opposition. They have picked up Kiwi dasher Finn Allen and English left-arm pacer Reece Topley in their squad but as of now, they look pretty much uncertain to make it to the final eleven.

This is what Royal Challengers Bangalore's starting XI might look like (sorted according to batting order):

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Players Royal Challengers Bangalore retained ahead of the mini-auction:

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep.

