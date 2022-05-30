IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal creates unique record and also claims back the Purple Cap in final

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Chahal in action during RR's match

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal has bowled brilliantly throughout the season. He took crucial wickets and helped his team in various matches.

Chahal who was owning the Purple cap by taking the most number of wickets in the tournament was surpassed by Wanindu Hasaranga in the list. In RCB's last match against RR, Hasaranga topped the list by taking 26 wickets with a better economy than Chahal. Then came the day of the final against Gujarat Titans when Chahal took Hardik Pandya's wicket in his fourth over and claimed his top position back by scalping 27 wickets this tournament.

He won the prize money of Rs 10 lakh.

Next in the race for Purple cap are Hasaranga with 26 wickets and Kagiso Rabada with 23 wickets.

He is also the only bowler to get a hattrick this season.

Chahal also created a unique record during the final. He became the spinner to take the most number of wickets in an IPL season.

Most number of wickets by a spinner in the history of IPL:

27 - Yuzvendra Chahal (2022)

26 - Imran Tahir (2019)

26 - Wanindu Hasaranga (2022)

24 - Sunil Narine (2012)

24 - Harbhajan Singh (2013)