IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan eyes big record, need 7 boundaries to achieve this milestone

Punjab Kings opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan will be eyeing a key record in the match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. If the southpaw managed to hit seven boundaries in the match then he will become the first Indian to hit 1000 fours in the history of T20 cricket. Dhawan holds the record of hitting the most boundaries (660) in IPL's history.

Most Boundaries in T20 Cricket

Chris Gayle (1132)

Alex Hales (1054)

David Warner (1005)

Aaron Finch (998)

Only three batsmen have hit more than 1000 boundaries in T20 cricket and if Dhawan archives the milestone today then he will become the first Indian and fourth overall to send 1000 balls to the rope in the shortest format of the game.

Dhawan chasing Kohli

In today's match, Dhawan has a chance of breaking former RCB skipper Virat Kohli's record of scoring the most runs against Chennai Super Kings in the history of IPL. Virat has 948 runs under his belt against CSK while Dhawan needs to score 43 runs to overtake VK.

Dhawan, who was among runs the last season as well, received a good start in both PBKS matches so far but he failed to convert it into a big one. After facing a defeat against KKR in their last game PBKS will look to get back to winning ways and Dhawan's form will prove to be crucial for them.