IPL 2022 Retention Live News Updates: Focus on Dhoni, Kohli & Rohit; Who is retaining whom? Deadline Day Live

Image Source : IPL CSK and RCB are likely to retain MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli for IPL 2022. (File Photo)

When and where to watch IPL 2022 Retention Live in India?

IPL Retention Live IPL 2022 is far from its beginning but Tuesday night is important as it gets as IPL franchises will reveal the list of players they will retain for the upcoming seasons as it's the deadline day for IPL retention.

Where will IPL 2022 Retention take place?

IPL 2022 Retention is set to take place in India.

When will IPL 2022 Retention take place?

The IPL 2022 Retention will take place on November 30 at 9.30 PM IST.

How to watch IPL 2022 Retention Auction Live online?

You can watch IPL 2022 live online on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2022 Live?

IPL 2022 Retention will be telecast live on Star Sports Network