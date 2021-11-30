Tuesday, November 30, 2021
     
  Covid Omicron threat: 30,000 hospital beds including 10,000 ICU beds available, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
  No decision on nationwide NRC as of now: Home Ministry tells Parliament
IPL 2022 Retention Live News Updates: Focus on Dhoni, Kohli & Rohit; Who is retaining whom? Deadline Day Live

IPL 2022 Retention Live Updates: Follow Live Updates from the IPL 2022 Retention deadline day as all eight IPL teams will declare their list of players that they have retained for IPL 2022 at 9:30 PM on November 30.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 30, 2021 17:08 IST
Dhoni Kohli
Image Source : IPL

CSK and RCB are likely to retain MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli for IPL 2022. (File Photo)

IPL 2022 Retention Live Updates: Focus on Dhoni, Kohli & Rohit; Who is retaining whom? Deadline Day LIVE 

@5:00 PM:

When and where to watch IPL 2022 Retention Live in India?

IPL Retention Live IPL 2022 is far from its beginning but Tuesday night is important as it gets as IPL franchises will reveal the list of players they will retain for the upcoming seasons as it's the deadline day for IPL retention. 

Where will IPL 2022 Retention take place?

IPL 2022 Retention is set to take place in India.

When will IPL 2022 Retention take place?

The IPL 2022 Retention will take place on November 30 at 9.30 PM IST.

How to watch IPL 2022 Retention Auction Live online?

You can watch IPL 2022 live online on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2022 Live?

IPL 2022 Retention will be telecast live on Star Sports Network

