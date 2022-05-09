IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Kolkata vs Mumbai match

Follow us on Image Source : IPL MI players celebrating wicket of LSG batsman

IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match

Live Streaming details -

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch MI vs KKR the 56th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the MI vs KKR the 56th Match of IPL 2022?

Monday, 9th May

At what time does MI vs KKR the 56th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the MI vs KKR the 56th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders

Baba Indrajith, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Venkatesh Iyer, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane

Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis