IPL 2022: Here's the record that Buttler made in the match against Mumbai Indians

The Jos Buttler show was on full display at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, as he smashed four sixes in as many balls to Hrithik Shokeen and ended creating a new record for himself and Rajasthan Royals.

Jos Buttler has become the highest run-getter for Rajasthan Royals in a single season. Buttler has now scored 566 runs in 9 matches with 3 fifties and 3 hundreds against his name.

The Englishman started of pretty slowly. After 15 overs, Buttler was at 43 off 46 deliveries. And then came Shokeen, and Buttler launched an all out assault on him, smashing as many as 4 sixes in the first 4 balls.

After that, he changed his bat, and got out in the same over on the last ball.

Earlier, MI won the toss and elected to bowl.

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Mumbai Indians Playing 11

Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredit