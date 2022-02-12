IPL 2022 Auction: Shardul Thakur goes to DC for Rs.10.75 crore

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Shardul Thakur.

Delhi Capitals bought India pacer Shardul Thakur for a price of Rs.10.75 crore. Shardul invited interest from PBKS, DC and GT but was finally included in the blue army.

Thakur was involved in a heavy bidding war before moving to his new franchise for IPL 2022.

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar returned to Chennai Super Kings richer as the franchise spent as big as Rs 14 crore on him

Among others, Indian veteran wicket-keepers had mixed fortunes as Dinesh Karthik went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 6.75 crore while Wriddhiman Saha failed to attract any bidders.

Overseas 'keepers Sam Billings (England) and Matthew Wade (Australia) met the same fate as Wriddhiman while Jonny Bairstow bagged Rs 6.75 crore from PBKS.

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crores while Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.50 crores.

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore. India all-rounder Deepak Hooda was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore while Harshal Patel was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore.