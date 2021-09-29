RR vs RCB Toss Live Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will win toss today - Samson or Kohli?

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RR vs RCB Toss Live Updates Match Today

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways after suffering defeats against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, hence missing their opportunity to break into the top-4, when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 43 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. RCB stand third in the table with 12 points while Rajasthan stand seventh with eight points.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 10

Tosses won: 6

Tosses lost: 4

Match Result after Tosses won: 2/6 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/4 wins

MATCH RESULT:

RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs

RR vs DC - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets

CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs

RCB vs RR - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 10 wickets

RR vs KKR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 6 wickets

MI vs RR - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets

RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs

RR vs PBKS - PBKS won toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 2 runs

DC vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 33 runs

SRH vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 7 wickets

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 10

Tosses won: 6

Tosses lost: 4

Match Result after Tosses won: 3/6 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/4 wins

MATCH RESULT

MI vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 2 wickets

SRH vs RCB: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 6 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs

RCB vs RR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 10 wickets

CSK vs RCB: CSK won the toss, opted to bat: CSK won by 69 runs

DC vs RCB: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 1 run

PBKS vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: PBKS won by 34 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 9 wickets

RCB vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

RCB vs MI - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 54 runs