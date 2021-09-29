RR vs RCB Toss Live Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will win toss today - Samson or Kohli?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways after suffering defeats against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, hence missing their opportunity to break into the top-4, when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 43 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. RCB stand third in the table with 12 points while Rajasthan stand seventh with eight points.
RAJASTHAN ROYALS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Rajasthan Royals (RR) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST
Total Matches Played - 10
Tosses won: 6
Tosses lost: 4
Match Result after Tosses won: 2/6 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/4 wins
MATCH RESULT:
RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs
RR vs DC - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets
CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs
RCB vs RR - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 10 wickets
RR vs KKR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 6 wickets
MI vs RR - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets
RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs
RR vs PBKS - PBKS won toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 2 runs
DC vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 33 runs
SRH vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 7 wickets
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST
Total Matches Played - 10
Tosses won: 6
Tosses lost: 4
Match Result after Tosses won: 3/6 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/4 wins
MI vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 2 wickets
SRH vs RCB: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 6 runs
RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs
RCB vs RR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 10 wickets
CSK vs RCB: CSK won the toss, opted to bat: CSK won by 69 runs
DC vs RCB: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 1 run
PBKS vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: PBKS won by 34 runs
RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 9 wickets
RCB vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets
RCB vs MI - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 54 runs