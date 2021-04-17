IPL 2021 Exclusive: Anjum Chopra points out major batting-order dilemma for CSK after PBKS win

IPL 2021 Exclusive: Anjum Chopra points out major batting-order dilemma for CSK after PBKS game

Suresh Raina made a bright start to the 2021 IPL campaign. He slammed a half-century against Delhi Capitals, playing a key role in steering CSK's total to 188/7 in the game. The CSK did lose the game but Raina's innings was a positive for the side.

However, the left-handed batsman failed to step up in the side's second match against Punjab Kings. Moreover, it was the short-ball; Raina's major weakness throughout the years, which did the trick for Kings, as Raina was dismissed caught behind.

In India TV's post-match show 'Cricket Dhamaka', Sanjay Manjrekar talked about Raina's dismissal.

"The other teams should notice how Raina was dismissed against Punjab Kings. The learning from this game should be bowling less spin and more pace against Raina. His problems with short balls persist to this date," Manjrekar said.

"Delhi Capitals majorly played spinners against Raina, which was a mistake on their part."

Former India women's captain Anjum Chopra further pointed out that while Moeen Ali's presence at number three strengthens CSK, Raina and Rayudu coming down at four and five respectively could be an issue for the side.

"Short ball has always been a weak point for Raina. Another thing is Rayudu used to come one down or open the batting in previous seasons for CSK. Now, both, Raina and Rayudu are slowly coming down in the batting order.

"The big question is whether both the batsmen are suited to playing in those positions or not," Chopra said.