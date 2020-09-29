Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Twitter goes frenzy as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians in Super Over

Royal Challengers Bangalore edged past Mumbai Indians in the Super Over drama to grab the crucial two points on Monday. In a nail-biting thriller, Kohli, who had a tough time with the bat earlier, slammed a four off the last ball of the Super Over. The situation arose when both teams scored the exact number of runs in 20 overs/innings -- RCB made 201/3 batting first, and MI 201/5 and the match entered the Super Over stage. Navdeep Saini bowled a disciplined line and length and conceded only seven runs, before Kohli and AB de Villiers scored the required runs off pacer Jasprit Bumrah to win two points for RCB.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan played a magical knock of 99 runs in 58 balls in which he slammed two fours and nine sixes, in a massive chase of 202 to take game close for Mumbai but was caught on the fifth ball of the final over. While, Pollard did the unfinished business and hit a four of the last delivery to take the game to Super Over. He remained not out on 60 runs.

Meanwhile, when asked to bat first, AB de Villiers turned the clock back with his magnificent hitting after Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal's stroke-filled half-centuries took Royal Challengers Bangalore's to an imposing 201 for 3 against Mumbai Indians despite another failure from skipper Kohli.

It was De Villiers, who used all his might during the death overs to smash his way to an unbeaten 55 off 24 balls, taking the score past the 200-run mark.

His innings had four sixes and as many boundaries as the swift yet brutal assault of Jasprit Bumrah (0/42 in 4 overs) will be remembered for a long time.

Even James Pattinson (0/51 in 4 overs) received a lot of stick as two-speed merchants accounted for 8 off the 10 sixes in the RCB innings.

The remaining couple were hit off MI's most successful bowler Trent Boult (2/34).

The last five overs produced 78 runs with Shivam Dube scoring 27 not out off 10 balls.

While Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch scored 52 off 35 balls to get his team off to a flying start, the extremely elegant Padikkal upped the ante in the later half with some delightful big hits, scoring 54 off 40 balls.

The fans on social media went crazy during the IPL clash as they hailed ABD, Navdeep and Ishan for their fabulous show.

Credit should be gone to Saini . Bowled super over without conceding a single six that too bowling infront of Pandya and Pollard , bowled 19th over conceding a single 6#RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/Embej1IIXK — Subham (@subhsays) September 28, 2020

Extremely good bowling by a young player under such pressure. Well done Saini.#RCBvMI #IPL2020pic.twitter.com/Pt7cECYPm2 — V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) September 28, 2020

The best gift of 2020, the Indian Premier League.#RCBvMI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 28, 2020

When you give your absolute best still it doesn't matter 2020 is really that year.#RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/bWQJmmejJT — s (@Obsessedsoul_) September 28, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage