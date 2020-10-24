IPL 2020 | SRH opt to bowl vs KXIP in Dubai, injured Mayank Agarwal misses out

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mayank Agarwal

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner opted to bowl first in Dubai against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday taking into account the dew factor. Both team made changes to their lineup.

For SRH, Khaleel Ahmed, who had missed a few games owing to an injury, has come back, replacing Nadeem.

"We're going to have a bowl first. I think the last game proved that a little bit of dew came towards the end. Towards the back end there was a bit of pace on the wicket. Each game presents a new challenge, these guys are on a roll and it was nice for us as well to win the last game and get some momentum. We have spoken a lot about our middle order and it was nice to see the guys play without risk in the last game. Khaleel Ahmed comes in for Nadeem," said Warner.

For KXIP, injured Mayank Agarwal misses out along with Jimmy Neesham to make way for Mandeep Singh and Chris Jordan. Mayank had injured his leg during the game against Delhi Capitals.

"I would've liked to bowl as well. We've batted second in the last few games which we've won. The wicket shouldn't change much, it looks good. Winning obviously gives the group a lot of confidence especially when it comes against the top three teams. Different people have put their hands up in all three games which was pleasing. We had to win each game in the second half and we're taking it one game at a time. Chris has been a big matchwinner, he has come good and brings calm and a winning spirit into the dressing room. He keeps the mood of the dressing room very light and the boys love playing with him. It has been different people in different games, the bowling has come good as well. Maxwell coming good in the last game gives confidence to the group. Hopefully we can play aggressive cricket," said Rahul.

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

