Live IPL Match KXIP vs KKR: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 21st match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Abu Dhabi.

The Kings XI Punjab will be desperately aiming for a turnaround when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match of Saturday's double-header in IPL 2020. KL Rahul's side has won only one of their six matches so far and lie at the bottom of the table. Dinesh Karthik's KKR, meanwhile, gained momentum after a splendid victory over Chennai Super Kings earlier this week, and will aim to carry on the momentum to the game on Saturday. A win will see KKR climbing to third position in the points table, while KXIP will look to embark on a run of victories to stand a chance for place in the playoff stages. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch KXIP vs KKR Live Match Online on Hotstar and Live Streaming KXIP vs KKR TV Telecast on Star Sports. LIVE BLOG | LIVE SCORECARD

KXIP vs KKR Live Match Online: KKR win toss, opt to bat in Abu Dhabi

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 match will start at 03.30 PM.

When is the Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 10 (Saturday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy and Siddhesh Lad.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c/wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Shami, Mujeeb Zadran, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sarfraz Khan, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Murugan Ashwin.

