IPL 2020 | KXIP youngsters are telling me not to retire: Chris Gayle after his batting show against KKR

After being sidelined for the first few fixtures, 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle has been in sublime touch with the bat for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). In the KL Rahul-led side's heist to make it to the playoffs, Gayle smashed a 25-ball fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, helping his side to register a fifth consecutive victory in the on-going IPL season.

Gayle wasn't a part of KXIP set-up for the first seven games, resulting in the franchise losing six of them. However, with the veteran's return to the playing XI, the Punjab side has managed to get back to winning ways. After thumping KKR, Punjab has now climbed up to the fourth position in the points table.

Gayle, after being awarded Player of the Match award after hammering a 29-ball 51 against KKR, revealed how youngsters of the KXIP contingent are asking him not to retire.

“Today the coach asked the senior players, we need to step up in crucial games, I am glad we were able to put my hand up. And the youngsters in the team are telling me, ‘Don’t retire,’” Gayle said.

“Been training off the field when not playing. Doing my runs. Gym. Feeling good. Have a good feeling about myself and the team. Just capitalising on it, but still a long way to go," said Gayle on his batting exploits.

“We had two very good spinners, we had to make a quick adjustment. Quickly assess what they were doing. And once you get going, you ease the pressure off Mandeep as well. Sunil has got me out so many times. He is the best spinner in the world. So when you get a wicket like this, when it is not turning much, you got to cash in," he further added.

