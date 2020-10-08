Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: KXIP trolled on Twitter after dismissal show against SRH

Kings XI Punjab suffered another defeat in the Indian Premier League as SunRisers Hyderabad registered a convincing 69-run win over them on Thursday. Punjab have now lost five of their six games in the tournament so far. Meanwhile, SRH jumped to the third spot by acquiring two crucial points. Jonny Bairstow and Rashid Khan was the stars of the game for the Hyderabad side. Bairstow played an outstanding knock of 97 runs in 55 balls, laced by 7 fours and 6 sixes. While Rashid scalped three wickets for just 12 runs in his quota of four overs.

Earlier, opted to bat first, skipper David Warner and Jonny Bairstow shared a massive 160-run stand for the opening wicket. Warner slammed 52 runs off 40 balls including 5 fours and 1 six. While KXIP bowling put in a reckless show throughout the game with Bairstow hammering them at will in another big opening stand, it was young spinner Ravi Bishnoi who arrived at the party late with back-to-back wickets of both the openers as just 40 runs came at the fag end of the innings with wickets falling thick and fast. SRH managed to put 201/6 on the scoreboard in 20 overs.

Chasing a massive target, KXIP lose in-form opener Mayank Agarwal fell early as he was ran-out by David Warner. Prabhsimran Singh, who came to bat at no.3 also failed to impress and departed on just 11.

After early wickets, responsibility was on skipper KL Rahul, but he failed on the occasion and was dismissed by Abhishek Sharma on just 11.

Nicholas Pooran was the lone warrior for KXIP as he made 77 off 37 balls but didn't get enough support from the other end as KXIP were bowled out for 132 in 16.5 overs.

The fans on Twitter trolled KXIP after their another disappointing show in the Indian Premier League. While Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi impressed the fans with their performances.

Maxwell watching Pooran hitting Sixes be like: pic.twitter.com/jklh6bOJsP — Fakhruu :^) #RCBian 🏏 (@BajwaKehtaHai) October 8, 2020

#SRHvsKXIP



KXIP fans watching Maxwell play instead of Gayle pic.twitter.com/jDwi8HZPoX — Being Sanskari (@beingsanskari__) October 8, 2020

#SRHvKXIP

K L rahul talking about warner and bairstow... pic.twitter.com/NBzn9YjbpO — Riya (@jhampakjhum) October 8, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage