IPL 2020 | Fans call for Dinesh Karthik's removal as KKR captain after defeat to Delhi Capitals

On Saturday, the KKR batting order against Delhi Capitals raised eyebrows as the side failed in the 228-run chase.

After Kolkata Knight Riders conceded an 18-run defeat against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, a number of the side's fans have started to call for the removal of Dinesh Karthik as captain of the side.

The loss against DC was KKR's second of the season in four matches, as they dropped out of the top-4. On Saturday, the KKR batting order -- once again -- raised eyebrows as the side fell narrowly in the 228-run chase.

Dinesh Karthik, who has had a lean patch with the bat with scores of 1 and 0 in the previous two matches, promoted himself above Eoin Morgan in the batting order. He could ony score 6 runs off eight deliveries.

Another controversial decision was to send Pat Cummins above batsman Rahul Tripathi, which could've had a detrimental impact on the result as Tripathi slammed 36 off just 16 deliveries when he eventually arrived at the crease after Cummins' dismissal.

The persistence with Sunil Narine as an opener has been a point of discussion since the beginning of the season, as Narine has failed to step up in the tournament so far.

Here's how the fans have reacted:

With all due respect to Dinesh Karthik, Eion Morgan should really be the captain of KKR. He's only won a World Cup...probably knows a thing or two about captaincy. And while we're at it he should really be batting at 3/4. Bringing him in at 6 with the game almost gone is bonkers. — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) October 3, 2020

Dinesh Karthik doing captaincy and batting ahead of Morgan#DCvKKR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/XmOKUC5b3o — Praveen Kumar (@iamPra98) October 3, 2020

Eoin Morgan batting at No.6. Rahul Tripathi being sent at No.8. Dinesh Karthik coming ahead of Morgan, Pat Cummins coming before Tripathi. Surely Karthik and Brendon McCullum need to settle their batting order. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 3, 2020

When you come to that your Team has MORGAN but still Dinesh Karthik is doing captaincy#KKRvsDC #KKR pic.twitter.com/FilQUtjdHs — Sharjeel Akhtar ✪ | #TASMGANG (@thatSharjeel) October 3, 2020

There was Gautam Gambhir who utilised his limited resources to the best as KKR captain and led from the front & then there's Dinesh Karthik who got all the resources still struggling to do the bare minimum. Anyone can be a captain but only few are a leader. — s (@Obsessedsoul_) October 3, 2020

When someone not batting well his captaincy would affect.



When someone not leading well his batting would affect.



Dinesh Karthik might have both the issues — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 3, 2020

