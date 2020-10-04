Indian T20 League
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2020 | Fans call for Dinesh Karthik's removal as KKR captain after defeat to Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020 | Fans call for Dinesh Karthik's removal as KKR captain after defeat to Delhi Capitals

On Saturday, the KKR batting order against Delhi Capitals raised eyebrows as the side failed in the 228-run chase.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 04, 2020 10:58 IST
kolkata knight riders, ipl 2020, indian premier league 2020, kkr fans, dinesh karthik, eoin morgan,
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

On Saturday, the KKR batting order against Delhi Capitals raised eyebrows as the side failed in the 228-run chase.

After Kolkata Knight Riders conceded an 18-run defeat against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, a number of the side's fans have started to call for the removal of Dinesh Karthik as captain of the side.

The loss against DC was KKR's second of the season in four matches, as they dropped out of the top-4. On Saturday, the KKR batting order -- once again -- raised eyebrows as the side fell narrowly in the 228-run chase.

Related Stories

Dinesh Karthik, who has had a lean patch with the bat with scores of 1 and 0 in the previous two matches, promoted himself above Eoin Morgan in the batting order. He could ony score 6 runs off eight deliveries. 

Another controversial decision was to send Pat Cummins above batsman Rahul Tripathi, which could've had a detrimental impact on the result as Tripathi slammed 36 off just 16 deliveries when he eventually arrived at the crease after Cummins' dismissal.

 The persistence with Sunil Narine as an opener has been a point of discussion since the beginning of the season, as Narine has failed to step up in the tournament so far.

Here's how the fans have reacted:

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Latest News

Social Tracker