IND-W vs SA-W, Final T20I, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match on TV, online?

India women's team will lock horns with South Afrcica in the final T20I of the seven-match tri-series. In the tri series between India won three matches and South Africa won two matches in order to make it to the summit clash. On the other hand, West Indies failed to register a single victory and was out of the conrention to win the trophy.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will India vs South Africa final T20I take place?

The finall T20I between India and South Africa will be held on the 2nd of February, Thursday.

Where will India vs South Africa final T20I take place?

The final between India and South Africa will take place at the Buffalo Park, East London.

When will India vs South Africa final T20I start?

The final between India and South Africa will start at 630 PM (IST). Toss will happen at 6:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa final T20I on TV?

Live streaming of the final between India and South Africa will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa final T20I online?

Live streaming of the final T20I between India and South South Africa will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

South Africa Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Tebogo Macheke, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Amanjot Kaur

