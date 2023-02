Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team India in action

India registered their biggest win ever in the T20Is on Wednesday as they thrashed New Zealand by 168 runs. India's star batter Shubman Gill played a beautiful knock as he hit his maiden ton in the shortest format to power India to a huge total of 234/4 against the Kiwis in the final game of the three-match series. Interestingly, Gill registered the highest individual score by an Indian in the T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

