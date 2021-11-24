Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES R Ashwin celebrating the wicket of Kane Williamson (File Photo)

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ Live Online, TV

A captain battling an existential crisis, a veteran pacer about to be phased out and a white-ball maverick trying to earn his red-ball stripes make for a heady combination as Ajinkya Rahane 's second-string India aim to size up a gritty New Zealand in the first Test starting Thursday. Rahane, with his career on line, gets to lead India may be one last time while 100-Test veteran Ishant Sharma will be praying that young turk Mohammed Siraj doesn't nudge him out.

At what time does India vs New Zealand 1st Test start?

India vs New Zealand 1st Test will start at 09.30 AM.

When is India vs New Zealand 1st Test?

India vs New Zealand 1st Test will take place on November 25 (Thursday).

How do I watch live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st Test?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 1st Test?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for India vs New Zealand 1st Test?

Test Squad

India

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner